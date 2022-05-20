The directive of Guadalajara Sports Club commanded by Amaury Vergara Y Ricardo Pelaez They have made a decision to start planning the next Apertura 2022 tournament. One of the first situations that has been taken within the management is to transfer players who have not had a leading role and have not shown their qualities and skills on the pitch. match.
Considering within them the possible exit of elements such as: Antonio Briseño, Cesar “Chino” Huerta, Ángel Zaldívar and the historical Jesús “Chapo” Sánchez. Also, another of the decisions that they have decided Amaury VergarOh Pelaez is the choice of the coaching staff that will direct the Sacred Flock.
It should be noted that two of the candidates were Richard Chain and the Uruguayan Diego Aguirre who has been part of the coaching staff in the Uruguayan and Brazilian leagues.
However, according to David Medrano from AZTEC TV The decision has already been made by both directors and they have reached the conclusion that Ricardo Cadena continues to take the reins of the team with which he achieved great statistics and thus also place the team in the Quarterfinals which was defeated by his staunch rival the Atlayes
Finally, it should be mentioned that Ricardo Cadena came in to replace Michel Leaño and achieved a statistic of 5 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss.
#Amaury #Vergara #chooses #Ricardo #Cadena #Apertura
Leave a Reply