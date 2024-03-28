













Dragon Ball Super: Akira Toriyama made an adjustment to the manga as a kind of farewell









The manga of Dragon Ball Super will be taking a break for a very obvious reason, series author Akira Toriyama passed away last March 1st and surely the publisher Shueisha is going to take things slowly from now on with this manga.

Now what Dragon Ball Super the Super Hero arc finally concluded With the duel between Goku and Gohan we don't know exactly what will follow. What is clear to us is that Akira Toriyama He printed his style on the story until the last panel because he asked Yokotaro for a change to finish the story.

It happens that in the original draft intended for the last panels of the DBS manga, all the characters flew away with Pan, as if nothing had happened. The question is this. Akira Toriyama asked for a slight adjustment where Piccolo is the only one saying goodbye to Goku's granddaughter's kindergarten teacher.

Toyotaro himself says that he did not draw Piccolo with those intentions, as it was just a change that his sensei asked of him. In some way, the artist now puts additional meaning into that panel he drew.

Toyotaro is grateful to have worked for 9 years with Akira Toriyama.

How many chapters does Dragon Ball Super have?

Dragon Ball Super has a total of 131 chapters in the anime, while in the manga it has 103 published so far.

Dragon Ball Super tells us the events that happen after Goku defeats Majin Buu and before the Martial Arts Tournament takes place where he meets Uub.

In this period we meet Beerus “the God of Destruction”, we also come across a new transformation for Frieza, several universes, characters much more powerful than we imagined. Technically, Akira Toriyama expanded his “Dragon World” in a way that no one expected.

Now with his departure, we don't know what will happen to the manga or the rest of his stories. Follow the conversation Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

