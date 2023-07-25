Experts from the IAEA, the International Atomic Energy Agency, have confirmed the presence of mines on the outskirts of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant site. This was stated by the general manager Rafael Mariano Grossi. “As I previously reported, the IAEA was aware of previous mine placements outside the perimeter of the site and also at particular points inside,” he said in a statement. “Our team has raised this specific finding with the facility and have been told it is a military decision and in a military-controlled area.”

Ukrainian drones returned to strike Moscow and Crimea yesterday, in an action claimed by theintelligence of Kiev determined to demonstrate that Russia does not fully control its skies, not even over its most sensitive sites. The Kremlin immediately threatened a “tough response” to the affront suffered, defined as “a terrorist act”, while in the same hours other drones, this time Iranian-made and supplied to the Russian forces, struck grain storage infrastructures on the Danube, along the border with Romania. And with NATO.

Russia said it had “suppressed” two Ukrainian drones in Moscow and that there were no casualties, but the night attack on the south of the capital also damaged a building of the Ministry of Defense that CNN has geolocated as the headquarters of military intelligence unit 26165 (GRU), a unit dedicated to IT activities.

And while the Kremlin once again denies having struck two nights ago the Transfiguration Cathedral in OdessaPlacing the blame on Ukrainian flak, Russian forces have again targeted Ukraine’s grain export routes, this time not at the city’s Black Sea port, but along the Danube, the grain waterway to Europe.

According to the head of the Odessa oblast regional administration, Oleh Kiper, Shahed drones hit grain warehouses in the river port of Reni, just 200 meters from the Romanian border across the waterway, injuring 7 people.

On Twitter, the head of state, Klaus Yohannis, condemned the attack “very close” to his country – it would be the closest to NATO since the start of the invasion of Ukraine – and accused Russia of “once again affecting the transit of Ukrainian grain and global food security”.

Two million tons of grain were exported by river from Ukraine in the last year, compared to 600,000 the previous year. However, the land and river routes have only been able to partially compensate for exports via the Black Sea – jeopardized by Moscow’s exit from the agreement that guaranteed their security until a week ago – and are also more expensive from a logistical point of view.

From the FAO summit in Rome, the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres relaunched his appeal to Russia to retrace its steps and resume the agreement to avert a global food crisis. Meanwhile, Bucharest’s defense minister said that “at the moment there is no possibility of direct military threats to the national territory or to Romania’s territorial waters”, but that he is ready to defend, together with the allies, “the entire eastern flank and to discourage any aggression against NATO territory”. Yet another warning to Moscow not to trespass in its attacks on Ukraine, a feared eventuality that would force the Alliance to respond, triggering an escalation with unimaginable results.

