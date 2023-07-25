Experts from the IAEA, the International Atomic Energy Agency, have confirmed the presence of mines on the outskirts of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant site. This was stated by the general manager Rafael Mariano Grossi. “As I previously reported, the IAEA was aware of previous mine placements outside the perimeter of the site and also at particular points inside,” he said in a statement. “Our team has raised this specific finding with the facility and have been told it is a military decision and in a military-controlled area.”
Ukrainian drones returned to strike Moscow and Crimea yesterday, in an action claimed by theintelligence of Kiev determined to demonstrate that Russia does not fully control its skies, not even over its most sensitive sites. The Kremlin immediately threatened a “tough response” to the affront suffered, defined as “a terrorist act”, while in the same hours other drones, this time Iranian-made and supplied to the Russian forces, struck grain storage infrastructures on the Danube, along the border with Romania. And with NATO.
Russia said it had “suppressed” two Ukrainian drones in Moscow and that there were no casualties, but the night attack on the south of the capital also damaged a building of the Ministry of Defense that CNN has geolocated as the headquarters of military intelligence unit 26165 (GRU), a unit dedicated to IT activities.
And while the Kremlin once again denies having struck two nights ago the Transfiguration Cathedral in OdessaPlacing the blame on Ukrainian flak, Russian forces have again targeted Ukraine’s grain export routes, this time not at the city’s Black Sea port, but along the Danube, the grain waterway to Europe.
According to the head of the Odessa oblast regional administration, Oleh Kiper, Shahed drones hit grain warehouses in the river port of Reni, just 200 meters from the Romanian border across the waterway, injuring 7 people.
On Twitter, the head of state, Klaus Yohannis, condemned the attack “very close” to his country – it would be the closest to NATO since the start of the invasion of Ukraine – and accused Russia of “once again affecting the transit of Ukrainian grain and global food security”.
Two million tons of grain were exported by river from Ukraine in the last year, compared to 600,000 the previous year. However, the land and river routes have only been able to partially compensate for exports via the Black Sea – jeopardized by Moscow’s exit from the agreement that guaranteed their security until a week ago – and are also more expensive from a logistical point of view.
From the FAO summit in Rome, the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres relaunched his appeal to Russia to retrace its steps and resume the agreement to avert a global food crisis. Meanwhile, Bucharest’s defense minister said that “at the moment there is no possibility of direct military threats to the national territory or to Romania’s territorial waters”, but that he is ready to defend, together with the allies, “the entire eastern flank and to discourage any aggression against NATO territory”. Yet another warning to Moscow not to trespass in its attacks on Ukraine, a feared eventuality that would force the Alliance to respond, triggering an escalation with unimaginable results.
Russian cluster bombs on civilians in Donetsk, killing a child
The Russian army dropped cluster bombs on the city of Kostiantynivka, in the Donetsk oblast, killing a child and at least six other civilians, including three girls, were injured. Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the military administration of Donetsk oblast, writes on telegram, according to reports from Ukrainska Pravda. Around 7pm yesterday, local time, the Russians opened fire in the direction of a lake where several civilians were staying, according to the Kiev authorities. The shelling was carried out with cluster munitions from a Smerch multiple launch missile system. “At least seven civilians were injured as a result of the shelling of Kostiantynivka, added Kyrylenko. Among the injured were three girls aged 5, 11 and 12 and a 10-year-old boy who was killed. The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office confirms that a 10-year-old boy was killed and 7 people were injured. In particular, as a result of the attack, four minors aged between 5 and 12 were injured: three girls and a boy Among the injured children are two sisters, one of whom is in serious condition.
During the night attacks and anti-aircraft alarms in Kiev and in 11 regions
The air raid alarm went off in the night in Liev and also in the northwestern region of Zhytomyr, where according to local media explosions were heard
IAEA: confirmed presence of mines in Zaporizhia area
The International Atomic Energy Agency confirms the presence of mines in the perimeter of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, under Russian occupation in southern Ukraine. The mines were found by UN experts during an inspection carried out yesterday to be located in a confined area between the complex’s inner and outer perimeter barriers and out of reach of plant personnel. «The IAEA has learned of the placement of mines outside the perimeter of the facilities and also in specific places inside. Our team raised this specific finding with the facility and they responded that it is a military decision and in an area controlled by the military,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement.
“The presence of such explosives on site is not consistent with IAEA safety standards and nuclear safety guidelines and creates additional psychological pressure on plant personnel,” the Argentine diplomat added. However, the “initial assessment” of the IAEA, says Grossi, is that the detonation of these mines “should not affect the site’s nuclear safety systems”. The IAEA team has conducted regular inspections and tours of the facility without observing any heavy military equipment so far, the statement said. UN experts are still waiting to gain access to the roofs of the reactors, where the Ukrainian government says it has detected the presence of objects that could be explosives. The IAEA says that on July 22, its team at the facility heard several detonations some distance from the facility. Experts say that over the weekend the nuclear power plant temporarily lost its connection to the main 750 kilovolt power line due to a technical problem, underlining the fragility of the situation in the midst of the conflict. The IAEA has been asking for months that the facility not be used to store weapons or explosives. Ukraine reported in early July that Russia had planted explosives at the plant. The six reactors of the plant, the largest in Europe, are in technical shutdown but still need electricity and water to cool them.
Another 400 million in military aid from the USA
Washington. The United States is about to send another $400 million in military aid to Ukraine. This was reported by sources in the Biden administration. The package includes, among other things, various ammunition for air defense systems and surveillance drones. The new aid comes from the Pentagon’s arsenals and will be delivered within a few days.
