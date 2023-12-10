Through an interview granted by producer Jun Furutani to ING India we learn that Dragon Ball Sparkling! Zerothe official name of the new Budokai Tenkaichi, is in development for at least 5 years at the Bandai Namco studios, a sign that perhaps the work is in the final stages and that the launch could take place during 2024.

In the interview Futanari stated that the project was started after so many years since 2007’s Budokai Tenkaichi as the company realized that the time was ripe for a new iteration of the series on current generation platforms, which was made with the ‘help of the powerful Unreal Engine 5 in order to create a game with graphics that is as real and immersive as possible. A detail that we have already told you about in our special dedicated to Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero.

“What’s interesting to see with Sparking! Zero is the effect on the scenery. When Goku charges up his ki, there’s a little bit of wind that picks up,” Furutani said. “When someone crashes into a boulder or building after an attack, it happens in real time. We will use Unreal Engine 5, so the graphics will be even more real and immersive.”