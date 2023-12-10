Through an interview granted by producer Jun Furutani to ING India we learn that Dragon Ball Sparkling! Zerothe official name of the new Budokai Tenkaichi, is in development for at least 5 years at the Bandai Namco studios, a sign that perhaps the work is in the final stages and that the launch could take place during 2024.
In the interview Futanari stated that the project was started after so many years since 2007’s Budokai Tenkaichi as the company realized that the time was ripe for a new iteration of the series on current generation platforms, which was made with the ‘help of the powerful Unreal Engine 5 in order to create a game with graphics that is as real and immersive as possible. A detail that we have already told you about in our special dedicated to Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero.
“What’s interesting to see with Sparking! Zero is the effect on the scenery. When Goku charges up his ki, there’s a little bit of wind that picks up,” Furutani said. “When someone crashes into a boulder or building after an attack, it happens in real time. We will use Unreal Engine 5, so the graphics will be even more real and immersive.”
Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero will stand out from FighterZ and Kakarot
In the same interview, Furutani explained to players, mainly those unfamiliar with the Budokai Tenkaichi series, that Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero will propose 3D real-time combat capable of giving the same emotions as the battles in the anime, thus offering an experience that is very different in its own way from Dragon Ball FighterZ, Xenoverse and Kakarot.
“Sparking! Zero is different from Dragon Ball FighterZ, Dragon Ball Xenoverse, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. FighterZ was created with eSports and 2D combat in mind. Kakarot was all about the story experience. this world as an avatar,” Furutani said. “The goal here is to push the limits of what a player can completely immerse yourself in the world and how intensely we can do it.”
