The fighting in Donetsk is causing discontent in Russia. Nevertheless, Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin continues to attack the West.2 © dpa

Russia’s president continues to seek refuge. While resistance to the war in Ukraine is stirring in his own country, Putin is attacking the West.

Moscow – While the fighting in the Ukraine war continues, Russia’s president never tires of spreading his propaganda across the media. While Putin hides his helicopters in the beach resort, the West remains his preferred target. Away from the heavy fighting around Avdiivka in Donetsk, where the fiercest fighting is currently taking place, the ruler launched a new attack. However, he looked back into the past rather than addressing current events and statements.

Putin attacks the West again in the shadow of the Ukraine war: “Trying to destroy us”

In the shadow of the Ukraine war, Putin spoke of “the West trying to destroy us.” In the same breath, the Russian President expressed his opinion Ria Novosti According to him, more than just combative. “But they won’t succeed.”

With the accusation, however, Putin was primarily referring to times long past. Because, according to him, Western leaders like Angela Merkel and François Hollande have tried to “weaken and destroy” Russia. He also claimed that the two leaders “admitted that they had no intention of implementing the Minsk agreements and using them to prepare Ukraine for hostilities.”

Allegations in the Ukraine war: According to Putin, the West wanted to sideline Russia

“It was an attempt to sideline Russia, to weaken it. And ultimately to be smashed,” Putin, who will also be running in the elections in Russia next year, continues the accusations against the West in the middle of the Ukraine war, only to then emphasize: “Nothing will work for them. Never.”

It is possible that the statements and accusations directed at the West are another maneuver to distract from the situation in the Ukraine war. Not only are Ukrainian secret operations causing colossal damage to Russia, but criticism of the ruler is also apparently growing in his own country. This is probably due in particular to the costly attacks on the industrial city of Avdiivka in Donetsk.

Russia’s attacks on Avdiivka in Donetsk: Putin wants to take the city under any circumstances

There are no officially confirmed figures and Russia’s losses to Ukraine are often exaggerated. Nevertheless, there are signs that Putin wants to take Avdiivka at all costs. According to the US think tank ISW, he gave the order to conquer the city before the elections in March. Even if a new phase in the Ukraine war begins for Russia.

“Despite the terrible weather conditions, Russian troops are attacking Avdiivka in Donetsk around the clock, launching an average of 30 to 40 massive bombing raids per day to capture the city in every possible way,” the city’s military chief Vitaliy Barabash said loudly UNIAN. “Along the entire defense line of the city, the enemy is carrying out offensive operations, accompanied by the use of artillery guns and rockets, mortar shelling, tank attacks and aircraft work,” he told Ukrainian public television.

High Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Putin wants to take Avdiivka under any circumstances

But losses on the Russian side apparently don’t play a role. In recent weeks, Russian military observers have repeatedly spoken of numerous killed and injured soldiers in the region. While Putin’s troops are probably in control in Bakhmut despite high losses, there is apparently resistance within Russia to Putin’s bloody battle for the industrial city.

Like the Russian Independent Investigative Project iStories According to reports, relatives of soldiers deployed in Avdiivka have addressed Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin directly. There are “signs of deliberate destruction” of the mobilized troops in Avdiivka, according to the assessment in the document Important stories signed by more than a hundred family members and sent to Moscow.

Treatment of Putin’s soldiers is pilloried in the Ukraine war: “Old, sick grandfather”

The focus of the appeal is primarily on the treatment of the soldiers in Putin’s army. Accordingly, many of the Russian soldiers “have been living in trenches for more than ten months and are under constant fire.” The treatment of the troops became increasingly worse, according to reports from the soldiers’ wives and family members.

Another woman spoke about her husband’s fate in the report. “Within 14 months, my handsome, strong husband turned into an old, sick grandfather,” she explained, describing how her husband had been sent back to the front despite being injured and only able to walk with a cane. Given this growing criticism from within our own ranks, the narrative could change in the long term and Putin’s attacks on the West increasingly lose their impact.