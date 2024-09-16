Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero: The alleged case reveals unpublished information

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero will hit the market in less than a month, but there are still many doubts that fans have to resolve regarding the game’s contents, at least if we focus on what has been declared by official sources.

Although several narrative universes of the series have been officially presented through specific trailers (the latest one, for example, introduces the characters from the GT series) it seems that a pretty substantial section of the roster hasn’t been revealed yet: to give us a preview, there is an image of the alleged game case.

As the Twitter account (X) reveals to us Hype, well-known Dragon Ball universe newserthe image in question would reveal to us a series of interesting details regarding the final game.

First off, it looks like the roster will feature as many as 180 characters: a particularly high number, even higher than previously announced by Bandai Namco.

Secondly, the identity of the “Mysterious Character” Available for Pre-Order: this is a special version of Goku, the one that comes to us directly from the new series, Dragon Ball Daima, released in Japan together with the game.

Finally, the presence of a fight particularly awaited by fans is announced: we should in fact be able to fight with the infamous Lord Beerus during the story mode.