Surely those who read the title of this note about Bardock and the Ultra Instinct in dragon ball They doubt very much that this could be possible. However, it should be noted that the following information has nothing to do with canon.

Actually, it is with a manga based on a popular spin-off or derivative of the series; is nothing less than Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Missionwhich has its own continuity and scale of power.

What happens is that in the most recent number, the eighth that came out on October 4 of this year, Goku had a fierce battle against a mysterious warrior.

We recommend: Dragon Ball GT: Bra ready for live action in this cosplay.

To face him, the ultimate Z Warrior acquires the Super Saiyan 3 transformation the same as his opponent. But the battle is very even and his rival suggests that he resort to other transformations. This is what Goku does, but even then he can’t beat his opponent.

Font: Shueisha.

So he turns to Ultra Instinct to take on this combatant in Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Missionand who it turns out to be Bardock but in his Xeno version.

As you can see, this version is much more powerful than the one that appears in the main series. Only then can they understand that Bardock surpasses his son, although he has shown in the past that he was actually very strong and resourceful.

What was Bardock’s fate in Dragon Ball?

The official story and main timeline shows Bardock facing Frieza in Dragon Ball Z. But not even a strong Saiyan like him could defeat this powerful enemy.

So according to canon he died with his entire kind. However, there is an additional manga called Dragon Ball: Bardock Episode by Naho Ooishi, based on the arcade game by Dragon Ball Heroes where he tells a different story.

Font: Toei Animation.

There Bardock appears traveling in time and confronts Chilled, Frieza’s ancestor. It is in this manga that Goku’s father acquires the Super Saiyan transformation.

This manga came out in June 2011 and in December of that year an anime adaptation came out. None of this is canon unless Akira Toriyama decides to pick it up. Bardock also returned to action in the manga. Dragon Ball Super.

In addition to dragon ball we have more anime information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.