While Sebastian Vettel was struggling at the wheel of an Aston Martin deviated from the progress of the last few races, Max Verstappen he was showing him a record that the German kept with jealousy and pride, also because it was shared with his idol, Michael Schumacher. The 13 victories of the season have become a clouded memory, as the Dutch Red Bull has updated the record to 14, thanks to the triumph in Mexico City. And he could even go to 16 if his cannibal domination continued all the way to Abu Dhabi.

Records are meant to be broken, and maybe one day Verstappen’s will be shattered too. Vettel knows this and perhaps also for this reason he wished Super Max to make a clear path up to the Yas Marina race: “Congratulations to him. I think he had an amazing season, I hope it continues and reaches 16 by the end of the year, because anything else would be a disappointment. It’s a fantastic achievement for Red Bull: and I still know some people there, I’m really happy for them“, These are the words of the four-time world champion after the disappointing 14th place in Mexico City.