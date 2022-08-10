Some of the most recognized characters in the world of anime and video games are bulma Y Morrigan. Although they are relatively similar in their hair color and physique, we never thought that they would cross paths. Now a cosplayer showed us that the union of dragon ball Y dark stalkers it’s possible.

The cosplayer in question is known as Shoyu Mommy. It seems that his specialty is the characterizations of characters with a somewhat dark clothing style. Of course bulma does not fall into this category so much and that is why he decided to give it a touch of Morriganthe dear face of dark stalkers.

As if that were not enough, the fusion is completed by giving her the bunny suit from bulma that we have seen in other cosplay. The result is honestly an amalgamation of the companion of Goku but with a look and makeup quite similar to that of the demon and princess.

Source: Shoyu Mami

Photo: Shoyu Mami

The Union of Bulma and Morrigan in cosplay is something that we did not expect to see, but this artist managed to do it very well. Perhaps the fusion look of her would have suited her better with even more recognizable elements of the succubus. Even so, her effort is applaudable.

the followers of Shoyu Mommy they seem to be delighted with their combination of characters. Since his publications with the images are full of likes and very positive comments. It should be noted that she is clearly an artist who is just starting out, so we could follow her career with enthusiasm.

Who are Morrigan and Bulma?

Morrigan He is one of the most recognizable characters in the saga. dark stalkers of capcom. She is about a succubus princess who is the adopted daughter of Belial. His design became so popular that it led him to appear in other Capcom intellectual properties.. Among them, the series Marvel vs. Capcom.

Source: Toei Animation

For your part bulma She was one of the main characters in dragon ball especially in the original. She is an inventive and somewhat capricious girl who helps Goku in his search for the dragon balls. As the story progressed, it lost a lot of relevance, but it still remains a fan favorite.. What did you think of this cosplay that combines Morrigan and Bulma?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about anime and other topics.