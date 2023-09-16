The manga by Dragon Ball he is much loved and the same was true for his anime, which faithfully reproduced the adventures of Goku and his friends. At the same time, however, he also added plots and characters – as often happens – and among them Marion also appeared, who for a while was Krillin’s girlfriend. The character did not have much space but has become the favorite of many fans and the world of cosplay. For example, now we can see the Marion cosplay realized by arelly_trujillo

arelly_trujillo offers us a cosplay of Marion from Dragon Ball faithful to the anime character. Marion is known for her yellow swimsuit, long blue hair and her diving mask. Even if in this shot the cosplayer is not at the seaside, we are sure that everyone wants to go for a swim in this hot September.

Tell us, what do you think of the Marion cosplay made by arelly_trujillo? Has the Dragon Ball character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?