There is an exuberant atmosphere among the guests in the Hofbräu tent. © Felix Hörhager/dpa

Oktoberfest has begun – and with it the rush from all over the world. Millions of guests are expected, including a number of celebrities.

Munich – a picture-perfect start to the Oktoberfest: The largest folk festival in the world has begun in Munich under sunshine and cloudless skies. Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) accurately tapped the first barrel of beer with two taps on Saturday at 12 p.m. sharp and opened the festival with the traditional call “Ozapft is”. He handed the first pint of beer to Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) to toast a peaceful Oktoberfest with him. Firecracker shots announced the start of the folk festival – and the beer serving

Reiter said he believes it could be the “happiest Oktoberfest in years.” “People’s desire to celebrate is great.” Söder said people also need to celebrate. “It takes joy of life to recharge your batteries.” And: “We are the calling card for joy of life.”

Early in the morning, the first Oktoberfest fans – mostly in dirndls and lederhosen – were waiting for the festival grounds to open. When the gates opened around 9 a.m., hundreds rushed towards the marquees to get a good spot. Just nine minutes after nine, the helpers at the medical station had to treat the first patient: a young man had injured himself and sustained abrasions while sprinting onto the festival grounds.

Many prominent guests come to Munich

More foreign guests attended on the first day than last year. Many celebrities also celebrated. The Austrian singer Andreas Gabalier climbed the stage in the Schottenhamel tent shortly after the tapping and sang – of course – “Hulapalu”. “Hulapalu” was named an Oktoberfest hit in 2016 and 2017.

Florian Silbereisen, Carolin Reiber, Marianne and Michael Hartl were also present at the tapping – and also the great-grandson of the last Bavarian king: Franz Duke of Bavaria and his partner Thomas Greinwald celebrated at the mayor’s table. “I always go to the Oktoberfest, but the Duke hasn’t been there for many years,” said Greinwald.

In bright sunshine in the morning, the Oktoberfest hosts marched to the festival grounds in carriages. After a rainy Oktoberfest in 2022 with temperatures as low as ten degrees in some cases, they are hoping for sunny autumn weather for the coming holidays.

The Munich child sits on a horse as the Oktoberfest hosts enter. © Felix Hörhager/dpa

Around six million visitors are expected until October 3rd – at least. Last year only around 5.7 million visitors came. There are no longer any special Corona worries this time. The festival lasts 18 days – two days longer than usual. It has been extended beyond the first weekend in October until October 3rd – a Tuesday.

Half the city is in Oktoberfest mode. The Munich Transport Company (MVG) runs an extra time to the festival grounds – and the escalators there move faster so that guests can get to the beer tent more quickly.

Beer prices rise

A quart of beer costs between 12.60 euros and 14.90 euros, an average of around 6.1 percent more than last year. For the first time, there will be four water dispensers with free drinking water at the festival. The average price for a liter of table water in the beer tents is 10.04 euros.

The police have around 600 officers on duty. There are 450 paramedics and 55 doctors at the Oktoberfest medical station. Hundreds of private folders also help at the entrances and in the tents.

Larger bags and backpacks are not allowed onto the festival grounds. There is a ban on flying over the Oktoberfest – including for drones. There are extensive road closures around the festival site for drivers and scooters. dpa