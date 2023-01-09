Latino fans of dragonball They grew up listening to actor Mario Castañeda in the role of Goku. However, there have been times when the character had to be separated for different reasons. Now he explained why he did not lend his voice to the first feature film where Broly appeared.

In a video uploaded to Enoc Diaz’s YouTube channel, the actor spoke in detail about the situation. The first movie where Broly appeared, Dragon Ball: The Invincible Power was intended to be released in theaters. This meant that the budget for dubbing was different from that of a television production. However, it seems that those in charge of managing his dubbing were not interested in negotiating.

According to Mario Castañeda, he was asking about the budget for that film. Unfortunately, in the end they could not reach an agreement, so the actor was left out of that film. Instead, Goku’s voice was provided by Enrique Mederos, known for giving life to Mewtwo and the villain, Baby, in GT.

Finally, Mario Castañeda emphasized that the world of dubbing is a business. Although he loves the fans of dragonball, he wouldn’t give away his job as the voice of Goku, as it’s a way to support his family. We may not have heard it in that Broly movie, but it was the voice of Goku in the recent version of Super. So in the end everything turned out well for the actor.

What is the first Dragon Ball movie where Broly came out?

Dragon Ball: The Invincible Power It is the name of the first film in the saga where Broly appeared. Here a supposed Saiyan survivor takes the Z fighters to a new planet to restart the rule of this warrior race. However, everything turns out to be a revenge plan where Broly would kill Vegeta.

Source: Toei Animation

The legendary super saiyan character was very well received by fans, even though he was not part of the franchise’s canon. However, years later Akira Toriyama decided to make some changes to his story and return Broly to canon within the Super continuity.. Besides here he decided to give him some redemption and now he is another of Goku’s training partners. Are you fans of this character?

