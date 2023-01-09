More than 1,000 markers have been defined that can identify prostate, lung and colon cancer, differentiate the most aggressive forms and suggest targeted therapies. This result was achieved by researchers from the Higher Institute of Health, Department of Oncology and Molecular Medicine, Core Facilities and the Statistics Center, in collaboration with clinical centers scattered throughout the country who enrolled patients, as part of the BiliGect project (Liquid biopsies for the clinical management of tumors, funded by the Mur).

“In previous studies – explained Désirée Bonci, the first ISS researcher who coordinated the working group – we had isolated small vesicles (nanovesicles or exosomes) released by tumors in biological fluids, especially in the bloodstream. In this project we have performed the analysis of the molecular content (proteins, fragments of DNA and RNA) of these nanovesicles, which well represent the tissue of origin, therefore the aberrations of the tumor Over 900 samples of exosomes were processed and analyzed in patients with cancer of the prostate, lung and colon”.

The investigation is an integral part of the BiliGect project, whose objective is to develop new functional molecular tools for liquid biopsy, which aims to be a non-invasive approach that can be performed repeatedly over time without side effects – a simple blood sample -, to be combined with the techniques used today to improve screening, to exercise surveillance and to improve the choice of a therapeutic plan. To this end, “statistical analyzes and studies are also underway for the development of ‘deep learning’ algorithms in order to design identity cards for each patient, which integrate expression of antigens and clinical data, which can be used in a personalized approach and precision medicine. At the same time, experimental prototypes are being optimised”, highlights the ISS.

As part of the project, further collaborations were developed with centers of excellence including the Thomas Jefferson University (PH, USA), the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart (Rome) and the biotechnological company Exiris. The reference centers that enrolled the participants and proceeded with the blood sampling, as well as the plasma processing: they are the San Giovanni Bosco hospital (Turin), coordinated by Giovanni Muto, now head of the Urology Unit at Maria Pia Hospital Gvm group Turin ; The Irst oncological center (Istituto Tumori della Romagna Irst- Irccs, Meldola), coordinated by Lucio Crinò and the doctors Valentina Ancarani and Paola Ulivi; the Italian Institute of Oncological Reference, Regina Elena (Ire-Irccs, Rome), directed by Gennaro Ciliberto; Oncological Institute of the Mediterranean (Iom, Catania), coordinated by Dario Giuffrida.