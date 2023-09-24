After a long time since the end of ‘Dragon Ball Super’, the historic franchise based on the manga written and illustrated by Akira Toriyama will return with a completely new story, which will be called ‘Dragon Ball Magic’ and will not be related at all to the latest saga of the anime. However, fans of ‘Super’ They have nothing to worry about, since the developers of the series have new plans, including a brief break in their broadcasts.

Do you want to know what it will be about? ‘Dragon Ball Magic’? In the following note, we will tell you everything that is known about it and the new adventures that will await Goku and his friends.

What will ‘Dragon Ball Magic’ be about?

According to information from specialists in issues related to the franchise of ‘Dragon Ball’ such as SupaChronicles, DBHype and EmperorBigD (as their Twitter accounts point out), ‘Dragon Ball Magic’ It will be a completely new story, which will not continue with what happened in the Tournament of Power in ‘Dragon Ball Super’. In fact, this new anime will have as a reference to ‘Dragon Ball GT’, a project made by third parties and that does not count as canon in the story because Akira Toriyama.

In ‘Dragon Ball Magic’ Goku will be accompanied by the Eastern Kaioshin, who will also be there as a child. Photo: Toei Animation

Taking this inspiration into account, in the new series, you will be able to see Goku in the form of a child, who will be accompanied by the Eastern Kaioshin, also in a children’s version. Both characters appear at this stage through the work of a demon, who cast a kind of spell or curse on them. During the plot, both Goku and Shin must go to several planets in order to find the villain and defeat him, but not before encountering a series of obstacles in their path.

In this new adventure, they will not be alone, since they will be accompanied by two totally new characters, as well as the vast majority of those who will appear in the anime. Although it is not ruled out that some classic characters may also be participants in the story.

Another important point to mention is that Akira Toriyama will be fully involved in the project. That makes it a canon story that, at some point, could be related to the events shown in ‘Dragon Ball Super’. Will we have the return of Super Saiyan 4?

When will ‘Dragon Ball Magic’ be released?

At the moment, there is no exact date for its official launch; However, it is known that Its premiere will be during the first half of 2024so sooner rather than later we will be able to see the iconic character return.

Regarding its animation, it is specified that, in addition to Toriyama, there will be Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru and Aya Komaki. Nakatsuru will be the character designer and will continue his legacy in the franchise after working on several episodes of ‘Dragon Ball Z’ and ‘Dragon Ball Super’. For her part, Komaki, although she was never part of the saga’s development team, did serve as director of another famous anime like ‘One Piece’ for approximately 70 episodes.

Where to watch ‘Dragon Ball Magic’?

‘Dragon Ball Magic’, unlike the previous installments based on the stories of Goku and company, will not be a television series, since its broadcast is designed to be broadcast via streaming. Therefore, it is presumed that its launch will take place in Crunchyrolla platform specialized in this type of animated content.

Regarding the length of its episodes, ‘Magic’ is expected to have 14 or 15 episodeswith great expectations that it will be more extensive, and that each one will have an estimated duration between 30 and 45 minutes.

It is important to note that all this information has not yet been made official. For this reason, on October 12, 2023, the date on which the New York Comic Conmore details could be provided regarding ‘Dragon Ball Magic’.

