The Domestic High Consumption Rate (DAC) It is an important concept in the world of electricity and Federal electricity commission (CFE) in Mexico. Remember that in addition to its positive environmental impact, energy savings also translate into economic savings.

But what does this fee really mean and how does it affect consumers? In Debate we explain it to you in detail, so that you can take action.

What is the domestic high consumption tariff (DAC)?

The high consumption domestic rate is the rate that applies to domestic services that register a higher monthly consumption compared to the average upper limit allowed by the standard domestic rates that apply in your location.

In other words, if your electricity consumption exceeds a certain threshold, you will be reclassified into the high consumption domestic ratewhich will result in an increase in your electricity bill.

How is average monthly consumption determined?

The average upper monthly consumption is calculated taking into account the average monthly consumption of your domestic service in a moving year, that is, the last 365 billed days.

This means that, to avoid being reclassified in the high consumption domestic rateit is crucial to keep your electricity consumption within the limits established by your location.

Average monthly consumption upper limits before DAC tariff:

The average monthly consumption upper limits vary depending on the location and type of rate. Some of the common figures include:

Rate 1: 250 kWh/month.

Rate 1A: 300 kWh/month.

Rate 1B: 400 kWh/month.

1C rate: 850 kWh/month.

1D rate: 1,000 kWh/month.

Rate 1E: 2,000 kWh/month.

Rate 1F: 2,500 kWh/month.

If your monthly consumption exceeds these limits, it is likely that your tariff will be reclassified as DAC.

Consequences of reclassification to DAC rate:

It is essential to keep in mind that the high consumption domestic rate It is not supported by the government, known as a subsidy, which means that if your domestic tariff is reclassified to DAC, you will experience an increase in the cost of your electricity bill.

This can significantly impact your monthly budget. Therefore, it is important that you identify your energy consumption habits and check if there are devices that generate more costs.

How to avoid or handle the DAC fee:

If you want to prevent your rate from being reclassified as a high-consumption domestic rate or if you are already on this rate and want to reduce your electricity consumption, here are some useful tips:

– Control your consumption : Keep your electricity consumption below the average upper limit in your location.

– Location of appliances : Avoid placing the refrigerator near heat sources such as the stove.

– Hot foods : Do not put hot food in the refrigerator; let them cool before storing.

– Efficient washing machine : Fill the washing machine to its maximum capacity to extend its life.

– Dryer with caution : Use the dryer only when weather conditions do not allow drying clothes outdoors.

– Efficient ironing : Iron as much clothing as possible in each session to take advantage of the accumulated heat.

– Disconnecting devices : Unplug televisions that no one is using, as some equipment consumes electricity even when turned off.

– Conscious use of televisions : Television consumption is greater if they are on for most of the day.

– Follow savings tips : Follow the savings tips provided by CFE on its Twitter account @CFE_contigo.

– Consultation with advisors : If you have questions or need more information, do not hesitate to contact CFE advisors.

It is clear that understanding and properly managing your electricity rate is essential to control your expenses and contribute to the conservation of resources.

Follow these tips to avoid reclassification to high consumption domestic rate and achieve more efficient electricity consumption and save money.