For some time now, more than one informative medium and several fans have handled the idea that Goku’s birthday, the protagonist of dragon ballIt’s April 16. But that is something… completely false!

Goku should have forgiven Raditz in Dragon Ball Z, we tell you why

It is a fact that came to light for a long time. It would be the contribution of a couple of Western media that invented this date, which is completely unsupported. Not even in Japan do they know that date.

So how did the idea come about? Goku birthday on that day? According to the information, it came from two editors of the sites comic book Y Comic Book Resources.

Most of the time they make their notes but do not verify their sources, or in some cases, even invent information. That is the case of this character’s birthday; both point out that said detail comes from the manga or anime. It is nothing but a blatant lie.

Source: Toei Animation.

But due to the popularity of both sites, what is an invented detail is now taken for real by many. What do the wikis say about the birthday of Goku in dragon ball?

It seems that someone has been trying since 2107 to add the date of April 16, but said data is continuously removed because they have no backup. It seems that the fans of the series themselves are actually the most reliable source of this type of detail.

What does Shueisha say about Dragon Ball Goku’s birthday?

As expected, many would like to know if the publisher itself Shueisha has shared the birthday of Goku in dragon ball. Unfortunately it is not.

Issue #37 of the Weekly Shōnen Jump from 1986, which includes detailed information on several characters, such as their biographies, omits said information about the protagonist. Nor does it appear in other highly cited publications or Hisashi Sasaki has come to touch on the subject.

Source: Toei Animation.

Sasaki He was for a long time editor of the Weekly Shōnen Jump and is now Vice President of Brand for the Shōnen Jump. If anyone really knows the date of birth of Goku must be Akira Toriyama and has never mentioned it.

So on April 16 he celebrates his birthday Anya Taylor-Joy but not the maximum Z Warrior. At this point any date that is proposed is accepted, because it simply does not exist.

If you want to know more about dragon ball consult landgamer. We also have more information about anime in general. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.