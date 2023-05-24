













Dragon Ball: In an alternate world Goku became Kamisama and this is how he looks

Now with Dragon Ball Heroesthe imagination of the fans and the fashion of the multiverses imagine that maybe Goku he agreed and it occurred to him that it was a good way to keep the world safe being him, the new Kamisama. The idea could only be embodied by a user with a lot of free time.

Source: Toei Animation/Bird Studio

It happens that the Instagram user salvamakoto shared in his account an image of a Goku who is wearing the suit kamisama. This art looks half CGI and with overly large arms, but on paper, at least his vision, this is what the Dragon Ball hero transformed into the God of Earth would look like.

If you can’t see the art, follow this links.

It is worth remembering the “iconic scene” where the protagonist of the most famous manga in Akira Toriyama he rejects the option of being the God of the World and takes Milk away in the flying cloud. Then we see how he drops a coconut to Master Roshi and it all ends in a joke.

We also recommend: Dragon Ball Super 93 shows us that Beerus also has his little heart

How much is the Dragon Ball Realme GT Neo 3T worth?

The fans of dragonball They like to collect all kinds of products and one of them is the Realme GT Neo 3T which is allusive to this anime because it has the colors of Goku’s Gi, which already makes it certainly original for the collector’s eye.

If it is in your plans to get one, you will find it, at its highest price, at 10,399 MXN in department stores like Liverpool. Then this equipment goes down around 9,699, 8,499 and the cheapest would be 6,365.23 MXN through Ali Express. Most of the options are unlocked, so it wouldn’t hurt to give it a try.

What do you think of this offer? You crave? Will you enter it? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.