Morena and the Executive Power added up media claims and protests of elevated tone against the recent decisions taken by the ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation. There is even an intention to carry out a referendum to determine if citizens can vote to elect ministers by popular vote.

movements

The first to show up was parliamentary coordinator of Morena, Ignacio Mier Velazco, when announcing his popular consultation initiative. Cuitláhuac García Jiménez, governor of Veracruz, also led a rally in the Supreme Court as a protest measure against the invalidation of “Plan B” promoted by the president.

They even used coffins with the initials of the SCJN. It should be noted that up to now AMLO has expressed his support for both movements.

The discrepancies between the Executive and the Judiciary are politicizedIt’s like a game of wrestling, said columnist and political analyst Tomás Chávez.



Coup



He particularly criticized the demonstration by the governor of Veracruz, considering it dramatic and gloomy. “For an authority that is not right. Even if they were ordinary citizens demonstrating, they would go too far too. There must be the right to demonstrate but also a certain respect, ”he launched. For the analyst, it is very likely that protests will continue to exist around the issue, although it is expected that the president will ask them to lower their tone.



Víctor Manuel Alarcón Olguín, an expert in political and legislative processes, indicated that it should clearly be noted that

elect the members of the Supreme Court of Justice, implies de facto dissolving a power, which also translates into a coup. “Just as there is a coup to depose a president, unilaterally decapitating one of the powers, no matter how much popular support it may have, is really attacking the integration and formulation of the powers,” said the specialist.



Legality



In an interview for EL DEBATE, he explained that the Mexican Constitution It is very clear and electoral matters are not subject to consultation, either directly or indirectly.



Legally, he stated that the referendum clearly has the restriction that the issues where the integration of any of the Powers of the Union is to be altered, are not subject to this figure. He insisted that it is inappropriate in the legal terminology of judicial processes.



“The truth is that what they are rather simply generating is an additional train crash to those that have already been generated in relation to the SCJN and the president,” he opined.



Modifications



Alarcón Olguín clarified that in the event that the Chamber of Deputies submits the proposal for this consultation, the conditions would have to be met first with signatures and then the SCJN itself must qualify the matter and analyze the question, as also happened at the time with the consultation to prosecute the former presidents.



He explained that there are many nuances that must be analyzed. Modifications would also have to be made to the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures.



Ernesto Zedillo



“It is a waste of time, foolish. They don’t want to understand. Honestly, it is stubbornness or ignorance and that shows the obsequiousness that the leader of Morena (Ignacio Mier) is showing. This need to please the president, ”he criticized.



For the lawyer and analyst Armando Salazar, the resolutions of the SCJN, evidently, must also be subject to review and discussion. They perform a public function and their work is exposed to public scrutiny. Salazar highlighted that in the presidential term of Ernesto Zedillo a constitutional reform was proclaimed to totally eliminate the formation of the SCJN. Due to the above, he considered that this could be the intention that the Morena group is now promoting from the Legislature.

The Data

AMLO vs SCJN

The Supreme Court of Justice annulled AMLO’s decree on the Mayan Train and priority works. This provoked strong criticism from the president towards the ministers and described them as being at the service of minorities.