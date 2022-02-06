Henry Cavill is one of the most sought after actors in Hollywood and it was all thanks to his role as Superman, the most emblematic superhero of DC Comics. After this, he surprised as the villain of Impossible Mission and then gave life to Geralt de Rivia in the first adaptation of him for Netflix.

For all his followers it is known that the actor is a fan of comics, video games and various themes of pop culture. Although he has not declared himself a fan of Dragon Ball, more than one has voiced him as the favorite to play the warrior Goku.

Now this dream role has been brought to life in a stunning illustration by digital artist @Samukarts. Through his official Instagram account, he shared how Cavill would look like bringing the mighty warrior to life in his Super Saiyan 4 transformation.

Henry Cavill as Goku. Photo: Samukarts

It should be noted that the fourth stage of said transformation is not the most popular of the protagonist because it belongs to Dragon Ball GT, but it is the most powerful of all, excluding the god phases of Dragon Ball Super.

Who is Goku from Dragon Ball?

Goku is the protagonist of Akira Toriyama’s work. He comes from a planet of Saiyan warriors dedicated to conquering planets. Although he was sent to Earth to fulfill this purpose, he manages to change and becomes his greatest protector.