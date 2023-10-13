BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announced that the event DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2024 will be held next 26, 27 and 28 January 2024 in Los Angeles, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Among the games present are confirmed DRAGON BALL FighterZ, DRAGON BALL Card Game, DRAGON BALL Legends and DRAGON BALL Z Dokkan Battle. Registrations for spectators are available immediately on official site, while those for tournaments will be available from November 2nd. Below is the event announcement trailer.

DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2024 – Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu