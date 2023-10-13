With the President of the Republic of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi, “we talked about terrorism: stability and peace are the basis of any investment”. Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, on her first stage of the African journey, in joint statements with Nyusi. «We also talked about the Italy-Africa conference, which we have chosen to postpone to the first days of January to try to better understand the picture of the international situation that is evolving», added the prime minister, who hoped that African countries would offer «cooperation in drafting of the Mattei plan”. «A new thing would be to write it together. Understand where priorities should be set. The Italian government considers energy a decisive factor, especially in the partnership between Europe and Africa.”