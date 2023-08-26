













So this fighter proposes to her and she accepts his proposal. Is it the end of the bachelorhood of this Warrior Z? In this sense, we must say that it will take a long time to do so and that came to light.

In the most recent episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroesepisode 50, which is known as ‘A light of hope that will not go out! And a miraculous fight!’Vidro reveals something unexpected to Yamcha.

According to her, between the marriage proposal and marriage there is a tradition among her people. This is that 1,200 years must pass for this to happen. Obviously, Yamcha is not going to live that long because despite his strength he is human.

The lapse of more than a millennium is due to the fact that in the Glass tribe, which is Vidro’s, she is not yet old enough to marry.

So he asks Yamcha in Super Dragon Ball Heroes wait for her. It is a curious way that this character has to get rid of the marriage.

Unless he truly wants to keep his promise and resort to some unknown means to extend his life far beyond anyone, even Master Roshi.

The latter is 354 years old, although his older sister, Uranai Baba, is over 500. So if Yamcha wants any advice on living longer, the aforementioned are experts in that regard.

Another very different thing is that he maintains his youth. But in a series like dragonball where the characters die and revive from time to time something like extending life would not be so impossible. The creators of the series will come up with something.

