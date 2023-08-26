The new Nigerian foreign minister has told the French, German, American, Ghanaian and Nigerian ambassadors that they must leave the country. The ambassadors have been given 48 hours to leave. Last month, a coup was carried out in Niger.

The new Niger Foreign Ministry, in letters to ambassadors, cited “a refusal to respond to an invitation” from the ministry, along with “other actions” by their governments that “contrary to Niger’s interests” in letters to ambassadors. ”.

The French Foreign Ministry has already said in a response that it “has taken note of the request”, but that only “the legitimately elected Nigerien authorities” can make such a request. “The coup plotters do not have the authority to make this request.”

France, the colonial power in Niger until 1960, has stationed more than a thousand soldiers in the country to help fight jihadist groups. This military cooperation was soon ended by the new junta. Since the coup, anti-French sentiment has continued to grow and supporters of the coup plotters have demonstrated several times against France at the embassy and a military base.

At the end of last month, the army in Niger led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani seized power. Democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum was removed from office and arrested.

The French government has spoken out against the coup and wants the former president reinstated. Like the rest of the European Union, the country stopped development aid and economic cooperation in Niger. Paris supports ECOWAS, the association of West African countries, which threatens to intervene if order is not restored in Niger. The junta accuses ECOWAS of letting itself be used for France’s colonial cart.