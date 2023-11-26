Formula 1 | Kalle Rovanperä awarded Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi

The world champions of rally and F1 met on the last weekend of the formula season.

Rally car racing two-time world champion Kalle Rovanperä visited the final round of the Formula One season in Abu Dhabi over the weekend.

The young Finnish star was not just on vacation at the F1 races, as he handed out an award to the three-time F1 champion on Sunday For Max Verstappen.

Toyota garage in Rovanperä told message service X, i.e. the former Twitter, that it was the award for the best time trial driver in the formula season.

Verstappen took 12 pole positions during the season.

Tire manufacturer The Poleman of the Year award, named after Pirelli, is awarded to the driver with the most pole positions during the season.

Pirelli supplies tires to both F1 teams and rally teams, so it was natural for Rovanperä and Verstappen to meet behind the scenes of the Yas Marina Circuit.

An even more visible connection between the two can be found in the energy drink giant Red Bull, which is one of Rovanperä’s biggest supporters and has given its name to Verstappen’s team.

In addition, both have dominated their sport in recent years.

“Only five World Championship titles in the previous three years”, Autosport praised the duo via the message service X:in.

Also Pirelli takes note of the brightest stars in their sport message service X:in.

“World champion, most wins in 2023 and now also the award for most pole positions during the season,” the tire manufacturer wrote.

“Congratulations to Max Verstappen and thanks to another world champion, Kalle Rovanperä, for joining the club.”

As usual, Verstappen also won the Abu Dhabi gp, bringing his number of gp wins this season to 19. During the season, 22 races were run.

Verstappen made history in the race by being the first to break the 1,000 laps led limit in one season. He led the season’s races by 1,003 laps.