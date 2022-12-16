After the appearance of Pan at the end of Dragon Ball Zas well as Dragon Ball GT, Super and the latest movie superheroThere will be no shortage of those who may wonder what it would be like as an adult.

Well, an artist decided to show it. This is @elite_nappa, who through her Instagram account shared a design imagining what this young warrior would be like if she were a teenager, something that has not happened in the franchise.

This is what you can see in his publication on Instagram and the image that accompanies this note. As you can see, he decided to represent her with long hair.

We recommend: Android 18 stops being a threat and now models with this beautiful cosplay.

The illustration is a bit sexier than expected but it’s just an idea of ​​how it might look. Perhaps the only low point is that it represents Pan in an outfit inspired by the series of GT.

If we consider how it works dragonball she probably didn’t look like that.

Font: Toei Animation.

You just have to remember how much characters like Bulma, Milk, Android 18 or Videl herself, Pan’s mother, have changed in the series dragonball.

If there is something that Akira Toriyama takes great care of, it is to vary the appearance of his female characters. He not only changes his outfits but also his hairstyles and haircuts.

The same can be said of his complexion. But the effort from @elite_nappa gives us an idea of ​​what Pan could look like.

What was Pan’s first appearance in Dragon Ball?

Pan first appeared in chapter 518 of the manga. dragonballwhile in the anime it is in episode 289 of Dragon Ball Z. This part of the story is commonly known as the End of Z.

But the birth of Pan appears in the series of Super, which takes place in the space of time between the defeat of Majin Buu and the outcome that we mentioned before. This is how the chronology of the series works.

Font: Instagram.

It is for what in Dragon Ball Super Gohan’s daughter is barely three years old, something that applies to the most recent movie, dbs: super hero. In the alternate version of zKai, Pan is four years old.

Beyond the canon and we refer especially to GT, she is already nine to ten years old. as you progress Dragon Ball GT appears older and as an old woman. But it is a mystery what is the intermediate aspect of it.

In addition to dragonball we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.