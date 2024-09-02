The series will air in Japan starting from October 11th and will occupy the Friday night slot at 11.40pm local time with the first episode having a duration extended by 10 minutes compared to the subsequent ones.

Japanese broadcaster Fuji TV has announced the air date Of Dragon Ball Daima the new animated series that sees Goku and his companions return to being children in new adventures on alien planets.

When will it debut in Italy?

The confirmation came during Fuji TV’s fall schedule presentation, during which programming director Yuichi Nakajima also revealed that production on all episodes has been completed.

Being a globally beloved franchise, Dragon Ball Daima is also highly anticipated in the West and will probably arrive in our shores via television channels such as Mediaset or streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll in the near future, although it is important to point out that for the moment no plans have been announced for broadcasting outside of Japan. To find out more, we will just have to wait.

Dragon Ball Daima is a new animated series that tells an original story, in which Goku, Vegeta and friends are children again because of a conspiracy, and to fix things they will have to go on adventures in new worlds.

According to the first details revealed in recent months, the series is a tribute to the first Dragon Ball stories, which were more about adventure than fighting, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the series. It is also the last work that saw the direct involvement of Akira Toriyamasadly passed away at the beginning of last March, who worked on the main story and character designs.