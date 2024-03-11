After last weekend the Sororas Guasave group put into practice its Harassment Clothesline again in the swing area pier, this as part of the commemoration of International Women's Day, within the voices that were expressed in that dynamic, They placed both Mayor Martín Ahumada and the licensed attorney general, Georgina Burciaga, there.. In the case of the municipal president, he was accused of allegedly distorting information when it comes to issues related to women and ends up re-victimizing them, while the trustee was dedicated a letter in which they told her that although she claims to be a defender of women, women, she is their main aggressor. Without a doubt, since these groups use these clotheslines to give a voice to women who do not dare to publicly denounce situations that affect them, whether at school, at work or in their own home, there has been a lot of controversy due to the names that They are handled there, but it had not been seen that a mayor or attorney general was a target of these.

After Morena did not give the opportunity to Juan José Ríos' trustee, Margarita González Mendozaif she were the mayoral candidate in what will be that new municipality, last weekend he attended a meeting organized the Labor Party in that town, where They welcomed him for joining their ranks, so it does not sound crazy that he would fulfill his purpose of seeking the municipal presidency, but it would be under those colors. The candidates for the Senate for the PT, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro and Yolanda de la Cruz, were also at that meeting in Juan José Ríos, as well as the state leader of that faction, Leobardo Alcántara, so it is believed that Margarita González already negotiated something , it will only be a matter of time before it becomes official.

A complete disorder was experienced yesterday on the route of the Guasave 2024 Carnival, where the preventive authorities were conspicuous by their absence, so much so that people took over half of Central Boulevard to observe the demonstration and on more than one occasion the vehicles were on the verge of running over children who were entering the lane left for them, this because neither Neither the authorities nor the parents were capable of acting responsibly. Only at the beginning of the tour did the heads of the various preventive institutions go to take the photo, but we no longer heard from them, because not even a person from Civil Protection was there, which was highly criticized by those present, proof of this. The fact is that with the demonstration already underway, they put a truck among the people to join the parade, regardless of whether it might run over someone, but no one stopped it.

The drainage pipe was recently changed at the intersection of Central Boulevard and Teófilo Noris Streetbut it turns out that the spills of black waters do not stop, Therefore, neighbors ask that the authorities be more responsible and solve this issue at its roots. They also highlighted that there is another spill nearby, on Ignacio Allende Street, but they have not yet attended to that one, but it is still a headache.