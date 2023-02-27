Today dragonball It has established itself as a franchise that is quite loved in the world, that is due to all those years that it offered great moments to those who were unaware of Japanese animation. Inside the work were memorable characters, but apparently one of them in particular is not to the liking of the creator of the project.

The creation is neither more nor less than one of the main villains of the franchise, which could be found right at a key point in the work, since it opens the way to the evolution of protagonists, among them Gohan. And precisely the antagonist is about Cellwhich is hated for its design, not exactly for what it represents in the work.

In one of his letters, he explains that he spent months creating the character, since he was going to represent the final villain of the play, something that also happened at the time with himself. frieza. As said, to Toriyama he disliked Cell not because of the narrative theme or anything similar, but because including all those spots in the drawing was complicated for each panel.

For their part, the animators of Toei Animation they also despised it since passing all those patterns in color and in motion required a constant task of repetitive work. That led to their relief when he was finally removed from the play. which unfortunately Toriyama It didn’t end there, as he was forced almost by force to create the arch of Majin boo.

Editor’s note: It must have been a bit tiring, drawing the blotch pattern over and over again. I understand that in the end he ended up hating the character, the important thing is that Toriyama has no regrets in matters of plot.