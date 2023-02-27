Home page World

According to the US Energy Agency, Corona came from a research laboratory in Wuhan. But the US intelligence services disagree.

WASHINGTON — The coronavirus has had people firmly in its grip for the past three years, and it’s unclear exactly where it came from.

Until now? The corona virus is said to have been released in a laboratory accident, the US newspaper now reports Wall Street Journal. It refers to a secret paper made available to the White House and other members of Congress.

Corona cause: US energy agency assumes laboratory accident

Experts had previously assumed that the corona virus had a natural cause. Even if there were rumors at the beginning of the pandemic that the virus originated in a research laboratory in Wuhan. Exactly where it first appeared.

New findings from a secret document should now indicate that the virus is said to have escaped from one of the numerous research centers in the Chinese city Wall Street Journal. It shows how the expert opinions of the US Department of Energy have changed in the course of research into the causes. It is a 2021 national intelligence document that has since been revised.

Corona cause research: Biden wants to include as many laboratories as possible

“President Biden has specifically requested that the Department of Energy’s national laboratories be included in this assessment because he wants to use every opportunity to find out what happened here,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told the US broadcaster CNN. This includes the US Department of Energy, a network of national laboratories that also conduct biological research.

Corona origin: US secret services do not agree

The FBI has also long supported the theory that Corona was released from a research laboratory in China. As early as 2018, the US State Department is said to have expressed concern about the security measures of the virus laboratories in Wuhan.

Other US agencies do not unequivocally agree with this theory. The US foreign intelligence service, which was commissioned to research the causes of the corona virus, among other things, currently considers natural descent and transmission by a wild animal to be just as likely. (hk)