Dragon Ball has been able to guide its fans through generations and decades, carrying forward its characters from the first saga to the most recent ones. One of the characters who started it all is Bulma, the first to search for the Dragon Balls together with Goku. In the various narrative arcs the girl appears with different styles and now we can see a less recreated version in cosplay. here is the Bulma cosplay realized by celaena_cosplay.

celaena_cosplay offers us Bulma with an “explorer” set. The final result is excellent, with all the details in place. Furthermore, there is also a video that shows the facial makeup in more detail, in addition to the two photo shots. Bulma is first and foremost an adventurer, as well as a great inventor, and this cosplay is able to make us perceive her desire to explore and challenge danger.

Tell us, what do you think of the Bulma cosplay made by celaena_cosplay? Has the Dragon Ball character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?