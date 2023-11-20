Today we are approaching slowly, stealthily, and we offer you the review of The Broken Onesa fantastic extension of the narrative world of Broken Talescreated by the very Italians of The World Anvil Publishing. This new one manualskillfully packaged, maintains style dark and fairytale characteristic of Broken Tales and introduces:

New hunters ;

; Order equipment ;

; Two fantastic ones game mode ;

; Scenarios based on the new hunters.

Included with the manual we will also have the collection of new hunters with related illustrations and game cards.

The Broken

The Brokenor Broken Onesintroduced in this expansion as hunters, are none other than the “good” deal with how dark presences in scenarios. These hunters are suitable as personages reserve or replacement, obtained at the end of the scenarios. In the basic manual Broken Tales from page 69 we can find the methodologies useful for the creation of hunters and use them with the guidelines of The Broken Ones to create new broken ones. A broken one is not simply the flip side of a hero’s coin caused by the fracture of fairy tales, it represents a dark presence who has undergone further distortion as a result of being saved or redeemed by the players during the scenarios.

A new slayer she is Iskra the young she-wolf (distorted form of Little Red Riding Hood). In its original scenario, players are asked to investigate a pack of werewolves that is terrorizing a village, controlled by a newly married couple. By solving the mystery and fulfilling Iskra’s wish, it will be possible to recruit her and save her from her twisted fate.

An arsenal of legends

Within the world of Broken Tales, hunters can find objects and equipment (taken from fairy tales and their distortions) capable of altering gifts And descriptors of the bearer or add new permanent ones at the end of the scenario.

In The Broken Ones we will have one at our disposal awesome collection of gear, i Treasures of the Order, with their stories, gifts and descriptors waiting for you be discovered by players.

One of these incredible objects is the rope of hair (inspired by Rapunzel), which will give the owner the ability to grab and drag distant objects and cling to ledges within its length, or defend himself in defense tests with 2 additional successes by paying a soma point.

Untold stories

“Untold Stories” it’s a new one game mode to single playerThat uses two D6 and one collection of tables for the creation of aprocedural adventure without an external narrator.

Based initially on the soccer player chosen, we will have one available table of random origins obtainable by launching a single D6. The meetings they will follow the history tablealso managed by rolling the dice, while the dialogues, dangers and dark presences will require the use additional from the question table in addition to the normal resolution of the tests. Everything is fine element, including epilogues, will have a dedicated table influenced by the dice roll and guiding questions for the narrative, ensuring different experiences in the sessions.

The village

“The village” it’s the second game mode introduced in this expansion, in which we will be able to play as villagers who entered the order after being influenced by distorted fairy tales. The villagers are no longer ordinary people, contact with the world of fairy tales has allowed them to achieve Roles And gifts anything but normal.

THE Roles I am occupations or classes capable of providing gifts And descriptors details, as well as the possible Ties of the character, and the element of contact with distorted fairy tales. One of the new roles introduced is the Identity thief: thanks to his gift “She doesn’t know who I am” by spending a soma point he will take on the appearance of another individual and gain a descriptor useful in tests. The thief may have ties to a Crazy Artista Smuggler or one Witch (via die roll).

THE Ties represent the mortality of the villagers. When a character dies, it will be his bond that replaces him, joining the group to discover the fate of his predecessor. During the assignment of the role we will have one available table with the possible related links, indicating the origins and the role that characterizes them.

Creating a villager is an interesting experience, using a table and a D6 we will be able to define theageThe injury limitthe points Somai possessions and the maximum number of gifts applicable to our character.

THE possessions it’s not just the objects and equipment used by a villager, but elements that alter the narrative based on their use. Villagers do not possess gifts as powerful as those of hunters and must approach scenarios differently by using their possessions creatively.

Playing a villager can be a great challenge. Having come into contact with a fairy tale does not guarantee knowledge of every arcana and creature, this represents one penalties during encounters with the unknownalso the villagers they endure fewer injuries And they own a smaller number of gifts compared to the hunters at the beginning of their story. However, the villagers’ weaknesses grant them one fast progression of the character through points PX additional points obtained from trials with penalties. Players will be able to further improve their characters with the use of treasures of the orderincluded in the expansion, giving life to their ideal hunter.

Final conclusions

The World Anvil Publishing revolutionizes Broken Tales with this expansion which not only adds new content, but manages to link it homogeneously to the two new modes, creating continuity and future ideas for the campaigns.

The village guarantees an excellent variant of challenge and characterization of the characters, accentuated in the new possibilities offered by the treasures of the orderbringing added value in the use of objects and equipment. The untold stories they allow us to delve deeper into the lives of our favorite hunters and showcase their brokenguaranteeing a darker vein in the narratives that see them as protagonists.

The Broken Ones it’s not just an expansion but one growth in the technical and narrative sector of the base game. We are enthusiastic about this product, created by Italians, capable of transforming the weaknesses of the base game into key points. Recommended for lovers of mystery, anti-heroes and unexpected saviors, but above all for lovers of challenges, ready to experience the narrative universe of Broken Tales in a new light.