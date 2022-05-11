An Instagram artist created a series of works dedicated to Dragon Ball Z. These show us very popular actors of the nineties as characters of the creation of toriyama. With this we get an idea of how could a 90s live-action be.

The selection of this live-action 90’s of Dragon Ball Z is led by Jackie Chan in the role of Goku. In addition to him we have other legends of martial arts cinema such as Pat Morita as Master Roshi and Jet Li as the proud prince, Vegeta.

The cast of the nineties live-action does not end there. We find very pleasant surprises that look great in their respective roles as Dragon Ball Z. Arnold Schwarzenegger as Android 16 seems like a tailor-made match. Not to mention Leonardo Dicaprio as Trunks and Samuel L. Jackson as Piccolo.

Source: Samukarts

The comments to his work are full of adulation. Perhaps that is why the artist known as Samukarts continues to create more. At the moment he has already given his counterpart in live-action nineties to almost all the characters of Dragon Ball Z. It only lacks the ones that appeared in the Buu saga.

Seeing these works makes us believe that a live-action of dragon ball with this cast it could be a success in the nineties. Now we only have the imagination and the work of samukarts to give us an idea of ​​what could have been. Although the cast would not be everything, they should be careful to adapt well the story that caught so many fans.

The nineties live-action is not the first time that Samukarts shows his ingenuity with Dragon Ball

samukarts It already went viral on different occasions and each of them was related to Dragon Ball. This is because he likes to combine characters from this franchise with some real actors. In the past, she let us see what Scarlett Johansson could look like if she were Android 18..

He also made more crazy and unexpected creations, How to combine Dragon Ball characters with the protagonists of El Chavo del 8. It’s clear that Samukarts still has quite a bit of creativity within him. You should check out his profile to get to know him and keep an eye out for new work from him.

What did you think of your casting for a 90s live-action dragon ball? Would you have liked to see it become a reality? Tell us in the comments.

