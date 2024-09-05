BioWare developers have presented with video and details Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s progression system and its characteristics, starting from the skill tree and then moving on to items and companions.

The protagonist of the game can reach the max level of 50 and customize your style to launch coordinated attacks together with your companions, earning increasingly rich rewards depending on the importance of the mission.

Naturally, character growth also occurs through combat and exploration, helping the inhabitants of Thedas or dedicating time to deepening the bond with the Veilguard: once you have obtained enough points, you can level up and insert a skill point in the relevant tree.

As per tradition, the tree has different branches that will lead us to unlock specific abilities in different areas of growth, but always with an eye on the power of the protagonist and the possibility of resetting the progression and starting again.