BioWare developers have presented with video and details Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s progression system and its characteristics, starting from the skill tree and then moving on to items and companions.
The protagonist of the game can reach the max level of 50 and customize your style to launch coordinated attacks together with your companions, earning increasingly rich rewards depending on the importance of the mission.
Naturally, character growth also occurs through combat and exploration, helping the inhabitants of Thedas or dedicating time to deepening the bond with the Veilguard: once you have obtained enough points, you can level up and insert a skill point in the relevant tree.
As per tradition, the tree has different branches that will lead us to unlock specific abilities in different areas of growth, but always with an eye on the power of the protagonist and the possibility of resetting the progression and starting again.
Items and companions
Shown in recent days with a 22-minute gameplay video, Dragon Age: The Veilguard will also allow us to manage the progression of items and companions. In the first case, these will be things that we can buy during the campaign, specifically weapons, armor, and accessories.
We will be able to Power up items in a classic way or go to particular places like the Keeper’s Workshop in the Lighthouse, adding extra effects to the equipment. Belonging to a Faction will also influence this aspect of the experience.
As regards instead the growth of companionswe will have the opportunity to assign them two skill points for each level gained, improving progression also by completing conversations and making decisions.
