Neuville-Hyundai Announcement

The leader of the World Rally Championship has officially signed a contract for the next WRC season as well. The official announcement of the renewal for the 2025 season only between Hyundai and Thierry Neuville arrived on the morning of Thursday 5 September from Greece, on the eve of the first special stages of the Acropolis Rally. The 36-year-old Belgian made his debut in the world championship way back in 2009 and has 20 victories in 165 appearances, with five second and three third places in the world standings. However, 2024 could be the best season of Neuville’s career, who with four stages to go He finally finds himself in the lead of the general classification with a 27-point advantage over Toyota driver and historic rival Sebastien Ogier (who however runs part-time and has so far missed three appointments).

Thierry Neuville speaks

“I am very happy – says Neuville, who thus extends the collaboration with the South Korean company that began way back in 2014 – to have extended my contract with Hyundai Motorsport for the 2025 World Rally Championship season. There aren’t many partnerships in motorsport that last as long as ours, but since 2014 we have achieved great success together. I have already said that this team has become a second family to me and our ambition and motivation has grown year after year. It would be a great honour to win our first drivers’ title at the end of this year. and continue to fight in our twelfth year together. I can’t wait to see what the future holds”

2025 Hyundai WRC Drivers

Future that begins today, with the certainty of continue alongside Ott Tanak: the Estonian driver has already signed an agreement for next season. The third driver at the wheel of the i20 N Rally1 – this year Esapekka Lappi, Dani Sordo and Andreas Mikkelsen have alternated – will be made official in the coming weeks.We are happy to confirm – explains the Hyundai Motorsport team principal, Cyryl Abiteboul – that Thierry Neuville will be alongside Ott Tanak in 2025. The decision to retain this pairing underlines our commitment to the series in 2025, where we will once again be targeting all three titles. Thierry has been with Hyundai Motorsport since the beginning, proving himself invaluable to the team both in competition and at the factory over the past 11 years. With him and his co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe we have all the ingredients needed to continue fighting at the top of the WRC.”.