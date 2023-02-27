That Dragon Age Dreadwolf has been in development for a while now is certainly not a secret but, despite having shared its existence for a long time now, bioware she has always preferred to remain rather enigmatic and not yet share any succulent details with fans of the saga. Recently, however, it seems that something has finally moved, in a recent blog post by the developers new information has been shared regarding the development of the protagonists.

Custom of RPG is the customization of the skills of the protagonists and it is not a secret as in the saga of Dragon Age this has always happened through the ramifications of varying skills depending on the chosen class. Well, Dragon Age Dreadwolf will not abandon this old but certainly functional feature. In the new chapter of the BioWare saga, the usual skill trees will therefore be used again with the novelty, however, that this time you will always have access to the skills of any class, thus increasing the variety of possible combinations.

This time the developers are intent on bringing character customization to levels never before achieved by the saga. At the moment these are all the shared information but we also know that the game has just entered the alpha phase so other news could arrive shortly.