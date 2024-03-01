After Donald Trump's visit to the US-Mexico border In Texas, he and Greg Abbott publicly referred to the immigration crisis and the situation there. In their conversations, both leaders praised each other and hinted that, if the Republican wins this year's elections, they will be strong allies on this issue.

For a long time, The illegal entry of immigrants and the problems that entails became a central issue of the American public agenda. Regardless of the positions and proposals to solve it, practically everyone in the North American political arena recognizes that there is a problem and that measures must be taken.

In this framework and in the middle of the campaign for the 2024 presidential elections, Trump and Joe Biden traveled to the US-Mexico border. Although both headed to Texas, the Democratic president appeared in the city of Brownsville, while The Republican met the state governor in Eagle Pass.

After the public meeting between the two, the Texas government shared official coverage of the event and rescued some statements from both. First of all, Abbott highlighted Trump's presence in the territory. In line with the electoral environment that is being experienced, He also valued the immigration policy promoted by the former president very positively. during his mandate and assured that the immigration crisis in the state is explained by Biden's decision to undo these measures and by the president's current absence.

Donald Trump and Greg Abbott referred to the immigration crisis during their meeting in Texas. Photo: Instagram @realdonaldtrump

What Donald Trump said about the US border during his visit to Texas

In accordance with what is established in the aforementioned official statement, Trump returned the praise and came out completely in favor of the immigration policies promoted by Abbott. For his part, he compared it to the situation on the part of the border that falls in the territories of Arizona and California and believed that those states did not take sufficient measures.

Finally, it was reported that the meeting served for Abbott and the Texas authorities to update Trump on the situation at the border. Although there was no explicit announcement, The closeness between the two reveals an agreement for the future and the possibility of a strong allianceespecially on this issue, if the Republican manages to return to the presidency.