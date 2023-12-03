Sunday, December 3, 2023, 16:25



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Córdoba player Dragisa Gudelj, 26, has suffered a new heart attack in the middle of the Primera RFEF match between his team, Córdoba, and Melilla. The Serbian center-back collapsed midway through the first half, a situation similar to the one he experienced in March, when in another game he suffered cardiac arrest and had to be evacuated to the hospital.

After that scare in March, a defibrillator was installed, so in today’s episode, Gudelj was able to leave the field on his own. The center-back lay down on the grass and subsequently left the field of play on his own foot, but somewhat dizzy and disoriented (as can be seen in the image that accompanies the information). He has been transferred to a hospital and his club, Córdoba, has reassured his family and fans on social media that the player is fine.

«Dragi Gudelj is feeling well. He has been transferred to the Melilla hospital for medical tests after leaving Álvarez Claro. As soon as we can, we will expand the information,” Córdoba said.

ℹ️ Dragi Gudelj is fine. He has been transferred to the Melilla hospital for medical tests after leaving Álvarez Claro. As soon as we can, we will expand the information. pic.twitter.com/6Nb6MqZaZn — Córdoba CF (@CordobaCF_ofi) December 3, 2023

Dragisa Gudelj is the brother of Sevilla player Nemanja Gudelj and on March 25 he suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of a match against Racing de Ferrol. He was evacuated from the field quickly and recovered from the accident after passing through the ICU. The defibrillator was installed and this summer the club of which he is captain renewed him for a new season.