Fighting in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas is intensifying after the end of the truce in recent days and the number of dead and wounded on both fronts is rising hour by hour. According to the latest news today, December 3, a new phase of the war has opened. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in fact, have launched a ground operation in the south of the Palestinian enclave. According to Israeli media, armored vehicles and tanks in the northern part of Khan Younis began attacking Hamas targets.

IDF attacks Jabalia refugee camp again

They register victims in the new Israeli air attack on the Jabalia refugee camp, north of the Gaza Strip. Footage from the ground shared by Palestinian journalists and TV crews shows residents using their hands to pull survivors from under the rubble, while others discover corpses, including a child whose body appears to be torn to pieces.

Some seriously injured people are carried away on stretchers or even on mattresses. As reported by al Jazeera, an entire residential block was flattened with many people inside. Residential blocks and neighborhoods of the Jabalia refugee camp were targeted. Several houses were targeted at the same time, leaving dozens of people dead buried under the rubble. The number is rapidly increasing because these are very densely populated areas.

800 Hamas tunnels found

Meanwhile, the IDF reported that, since the ground military operation began in the north of the Gaza Strip, At least 800 Hamas tunnels identified, of which around 500 were destroyed. On some occasions, the statement said, tunnels were found next to or inside schools, kindergartens, mosques and playgrounds. “These findings serve as further evidence of Hamas’ cynical use of civilians as a human shield and cover for the organization’s terrorist activity.”

Gaza: “700 Palestinians killed in the last 24 hours”

Over 700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in the last 24 hours, the director general of the Hamas press office told Al Jazeera, adding that over 1.5 million people have also been displaced in the Strip.

It rose like this to 15,523 the number of deaths in Israeli military operationsannounced the spokesperson of the Palestinian Ministry of Health, specifying that there were also 41,316 injured.

In an Israeli air strike against the neighborhood of Al-Faluja, 30 kilometers northeast of Gaza, is Palestinian scientist Sufyan Tayeh was also killed and his family, the Palestinian Ministry of Education announced. Tayeh, who was president of the Islamic University of Gaza, was a leading researcher in the field of physics and applied mathematics.

White House: “No negotiations on truces and hostages”

At the moment there are no “official negotiations” for a new humanitarian truce in Gaza nor for the release of the hostages, the White House National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, says, underlining that the United States hopes they can resume as soon as possible Soon.

PNA: “Netanyahu wants to consolidate separation between the West Bank and Gaza”

But for now, weapons do not seem to want to give way to politics. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has warned that the Israeli government aims to “consolidate the separation” between the West Bank and Gaza, undermining a future Palestinian state, as carries out deadly raids and provides cover for settler violence. In a post on

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces protected settlers who attacked Assi in the northern West Bank province of Salfi and then prevented medics from reaching him.

Netanyahu: “It was a mistake to entrust the PNA with responsibility for Gaza”

And from Israel the Israeli prime minister seems to confirm Palestinian fears. Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to prevent any kind of influence by the Palestinian Authority on the Gaza Strip once the military operation against the enclave and the Islamist movement Hamas is over. “It is a mistake to entrust the Palestinian Authority with responsibility for Gaza because we will end up with the same result. They are united by the rejection of the existence of Israel, he added.