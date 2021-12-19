Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 19 December 2021 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making the horoscope, which he exhibits on TV (in some Rai programs such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox foresee for today? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday 19 December 2021, for the signs ofAries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, some of you are still looking for that long-desired and sought-after sentimental stability. During the day today – Sunday 19 December 2021 – try to stay calm, do not give space to the nervousness that, inevitably, there will be …

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Sunday 19 December 2021), relax and live day by day. Fewer thoughts. Try not to pour anxiety and agitation into the sentimental field as well.

AFFINITIES FOR COUPLES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, be very careful at work, avoid verbal confrontations with colleagues and / or with your superior. Try to be more flexible and not get too angry… It’s not all about you. Think about love, about the partner waiting for you at home.

THE HOROSCOPE OF PAUL FOX 2021

CANCER

Dear Cancers, today – Sunday 19 December 2021 – will be interesting for relationships and emotions. These days remember that there is a need for love. Everyone knows that love is important but for you it is more important. It’s like oxygen.

ALL THE HOROSCOPES OF PAOLO FOX

LION

Dear Leo, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (December 19, 2021), in the next few hours you could return to love as in the past. The Moon can also carry a little energy which, given the tiredness, certainly wouldn’t hurt you. December has not been an easy month for relationships so far.

AFFINITIES FOR COUPLES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, be careful these days: try to relax and recover both physical and mental strength that you have lost during the week that has just ended. Take everything philosophically and calmly. Relax.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, DECEMBER 19, 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today is Cancer: an interesting day for relationships and emotions. Enjoy it.

TODAY’S FORECASTS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND FISH

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK: DECEMBER 13-19