Talking with Doctor Costa is like traveling through time. A polite, cultured, educated man, a man who seems to have reached an interior maturity out of the ordinary, just as his life was out of the ordinary. Claudio Costa certainly needs no introduction. The historic doctor of the circuit and responsible, until 2014, of the itinerant medical facility founded in 1977 by an intuition of his father Francesco “Checco” Costa still exudes all the passion that has characterized his life spent among the curbs intent on treating and, sometimes, to save the lives of the riders of the World Championship and beyond. But it is not just a “mere” passion, but a real mission. Doctor Costa is himself a legend of motorcycling, he was the angel of the riders for everyone. The “dottorcosta”, as it was called by Mick Dohaan, a single word, attached and in lowercase, is a “receptacle” of the history and culture of Italian and international motorcycling, not only from a medical professional point of view, but also from a human one. thanks to the empathy and emotions that over time he has lived and shared with the pilots in particular situations, more or less serious. We decided to ask Dr. Costa for an opinion on Marc Marquez’s return to the Austin GP after the ok received following the successful outcome of the checks carried out by his medical staff. After missing two rounds of the current season due to diplopia, a disorder that reappeared following the bad fall during the warm up on March 20 in Indonesia, the Honda rider returns to a circuit that has always been favorable to him. Marquez has always won on the Texan track, except on one occasion, in 2019 he fell while he was leading the race. But the games are not yet done, the response of the doctors of the American circuit is expected for Thursday 7 April. Before entering the track for free practice Marc Marquez must be declared “fit”.