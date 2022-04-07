This April 7, the United States Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson as the new judge of the country’s Supreme Court. This is a historic moment for the African-American community and for women, as Brown is the first black woman to serve on the nation’s highest judicial authority. In turn, President Biden fulfilled his promise to “make history” by seating a black woman for the first time in that institution.

Just six days after Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States, the new White House law firm put out a call to propose a position on a federal appeals court to a judge: Ketanji Brown Jackson.

She accepted, seeing as the position is often a springboard to later move to the Supreme Court and knowing that President Joe Biden had promised to sit a woman on the highest court in the country for the first time.

Brown was born in 1970 in Washington DC, but grew up in Miami, Florida. She is the daughter of a teacher mother and a lawyer father, both graduates in Historically black colleges and universities –a conglomerate of institutions for African-Americans established during the days of segregation – she attended Palmetto Senior High School as a child.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson poses for a portrait Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the courthouse in Washington. She this Thursday becomes the first black woman to serve on a court that once declared her blacks “unworthy of citizenship” and backed segregation. © Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Since she was a child, the now member of the Supreme Court was attracted to the world of law due to the influence of her father.

During his years at school, Ketanji excelled in public speaking as well as acting. It was her participation in her discussion group that led him to pursue her education at one of the most prestigious universities in the country, Harvard.

“When my father decided to go to law school, we lived on the campus of the University of Miami…My father would sit there with all his big thick legal books and I would bring my coloring books and sit next to him and watch him study , and pretended that I was also working,” explained the judge in a video broadcast on social networks by President Biden.

I sought a nominee for the Supreme Court with exceptional credentials, unimpeachable character, and an unwavering dedication to the rule of law. Meet my nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. pic.twitter.com/OndIJaGE74 — President Biden (@POTUS) March 7, 2022



Later, in 1998, he would opt to study “government systems” at Harvard University, a title from which he graduated with the highest marks, cum laude. Following this, she interned for a year as a reporter at ‘Time’ magazine, before returning to Harvard, this time to study law, from which she graduated in 1996. Her second cum laude consecutive in the institution opened the doors to occupy great positions in the world of law.

An “impeccable” professional career

Brown trained as an assistant to three judges, including Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring at the age of 83 – and whose vacancy the judge will now fill.

Ketanji was an assistant federal public defender, a private practice attorney, clerked for two prestigious federal courts, and also served as a member of the US Sentencing Commission, nominated for this position in 2009 by then-President Barack Obama.

During his stay at the Commission, from 2010 to 2014, his coworkers assured that Brown always ensured “equity” in the treatment given to people who were tried and even prosecuted for different crimes.

In September 2012, Obama thought of Brown again, this time for the position of judge of the Court of the District of Columbia, from where she showed her impartiality by delivering high-ranking sentences both against and in favor of the Obama Administration and; later, that of Republican Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden congratulates Ketanji Brown Jackson moments after the US Senate confirmed her as the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on April 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. © Chip Somodevilla / AFP

It was not until March 30, 2021, that Brown began working on the Court of Appeals under Biden, months after the call from the Democratic cabinet with the offer. The Democrat has been betting on her since the beginning of his term.

“I have sought a Supreme Court nominee with exceptional credentials, impeccable character, and an unwavering dedication to the rule of law. Meet my nominee, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson,” Biden said in announcing his proposal to the body.

I also want to be an inspiration to others

Ketanji, who has said that the mere fact of being nominated to the Supreme Court is already “an honor”, has also repeatedly pointed out how complicated it is to combine life as a judge with personal life.

“The hours are long and there is little control over the schedule, which is constantly in conflict with the needs of your children and your family,” he said. during an intervention at the University of Georgia School of Law in 2017.

An occasion that he also took advantage of to highlight the great gap that exists between black and white people regarding access to a professional career and to positions of power. In the United States, only 8% of equity partners in law firms are black.

“I have spent my whole life admiring judges and lawyers, with all kinds of backgrounds… But especially those who are African-American like me, who have worked very hard to get far (…) And I also want to be a inspiration to others,” Brown said in her video introducing herself as a Supreme Court nominee.

In a country still marked by structural racism, which continues to record events such as indiscriminate murders of white police officers against black people, the appointment of Ketanji Brown Jackson is a step forward towards equality. A victory for both African Americans and women in the United States.

With AP and local media