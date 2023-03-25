Charito returned to “Al fondo hay sitio” 10 and got big surprises: Jimmy will be the father of a son that Kimberly is expecting and both young people are already married. Although she has accepted that uniting the boys in marriage was a decision that she had to make, she is not entirely convinced that Dalila’s daughter is telling the truth. For this reason, in the new chapter of the América Televisión series, the matriarch of gonzales family He will ask his new daughter-in-law to take a DNA test.

dr. Cabrera will return to “In the background there is room”?

Charito she seems incredulous that the baby Kimberly is carrying is really Jimmy’s. With this in mind, he asked the young woman for a DNA test, but the plot may have an unexpected twist: to make sure the result is true, he could use his trusted contacts, perhaps Dr. Cabrera?

Remember that the characters played by Monica Sanchez and Orlando Fundichely they were a couple for a few seasons of “AFHS.” In this context, the fans of the program ask that he return to the series, deny the popular “Tokio de Lince” and that he resume his relationship with Joel’s mother, especially now that Koky is not in the middle of the conversation. .

“The only doctor who can deny the pregnancy”, “This would be a good time for Charo to call Dr. Carlitos Cabrera” and “If he were Charo, he would bring Carlos Cabrera by surprise” are some of the comments from users on Twitter to that the beloved doctor re-enter the plot. However, they have given us no indication that this may happen.

Orlando Fundichely played Carlos Cabrera in “Al fondo hay sitio”2. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

SEE “At the bottom there is room” 10, chapter 184 FREE ONLINE

You can see chapter 184 of “Al fondo hay sitio” 10 through América TV, starting at 8:40 p.m. In case you prefer to connect with the plot via ONLINE and totally FREE, you have the option of using América TVGO, the service streaming of the channel where you can find the complete episodes of the previous seasons of the program.