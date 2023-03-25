The Mexican Institute of Public Accountants (IMCP) requested a extension for the company annual statement or legal entities that must be submitted no later than April 3 before the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

The foregoing is being requested because the accountants detected that the taxpayers have had problems in submitting the procedure through the SAT portal.

The IMCP specified that as a consequence of the level of detail of the information required by the Mexican tax authorities, a legal entity takes 3 to 5 hours to fill out the form in the system.

Likewise, the accountants union revealed that there are loss of information in the annual declaration system still when the rescue of the same is carried out. This requires the taxpayer to capture 100% of the information in a single attempt and without interruptions, they explained.

“There is a significant delay, there is uncertainty and fear of not being able to fill out the declaration because they capture the information, save it, return to continue completing it and the data is deleted, with which the process must be restarted,” he said at a conference. Laura Grajeda Trejo, president of the IMCP.

In addition, Grajedo specified that the request for a longer term was received from more than 20 thousand counters associates of 60 federated schools.

The register of legal entities is made up of 2.3 million taxpayers, so the specialist considered it important that the SAT should give them an extra “reasonable time” to be able to comply with their tax obligations.

Similarly, on March 21, the Mexican Institute of Finance Executives (IMEF), requested 15 more days to the legal term that expires this April 3 and not March 31, which was the first date scheduled by the SAT, before it gave an extension of 3 additional days.

For his part, the president of the Commission of Trustees of the IMCP, Luis Carlos Figueroa, recalled that the fines for not complying on time with this obligation range from 15 thousand 800 pesos up to more than 32 thousand pesos.

