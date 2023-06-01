The Argentine fashion producer, Bizarrap, accustomed to uniting his electronic rhythms with successful urban artists from different parts of the map, has focused on Mexico for the third time this Wednesday. For your BZRP Music Sessions #55, the producer has had the collaboration of Featherweight, the current greatest exponent of the lying down corridos. The theme is the last of his musical sessions, in which he puts the musical bases and the guest singers launch his lyrics. This time, the Mexican rhythms have absorbed Bizarrap’s electronic classics, which have remained in the background for the three minutes of the song.

The verses of the theme evoke the lyrics of Featherweight, used to talking about moments of hedonism, money and fame: “And they will see us track [salir de fiesta]. Pure thick chain and the plebites [chicas] They are from Instagram. adamanton I carry in me glock [pistola]…”. The theme, which could be one more of the original repertoire of the Mexican singer, is framed in the exponential success of the corridos tumbados, the musical subgenre that has fully entered the top positions of the reference music charts. On this occasion, the electronic bases to which the Argentine producer is accustomed have been left in the background, occupying only the last of the three minutes that make up the song.

A year and a half ago, Hassan Kabande (the real name of the Mexican singer) went almost unnoticed on the scene. The dynamic began to change when he published the belicon, a corrido characterized by warlike lyrics and guitar strumming. The warlike overtones are reflected in the session with the shots simulated by the producer, and with that reference to weapons.

Featherweight has reached number one on Spotify and Billboard several times with She dances Alonea song in collaboration with the band Armed Link. Now, the musician from Zapopan (Jalisco) has highlighted his name comfortably on the global scene, a fact that is supported by this latest collaboration with Bizarrap. In the lyrics of the song, Featherweight also remembers the name of Sinaloa, where he is part of his family: “And now I’m going to LA [Los Ángeles], pa’ I’m leaving Sinaloa too.”

Gonzalo Julián Conde’s vision, Bizarrap, once again seizes the moment to launch collaborations. In January he published a session with Shakira. The Colombian artist was then experiencing the first moments of her breakup with ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué. He laid the foundation for her, her, the lyrics: “I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry that I splashed you.” In the last word, she launched the reference to the athlete’s last name with a small pause between the syllables “salt” “pique”.

It was not an isolated case. Another example was the collaboration with Quevedo, last August, when the singer from the Canary Islands was slowly making his way onto the scene. The union materialized in the stay (the BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 52), a song that was a resounding success on the charts almost from the first minute. Now, and together with Peso Pluma, the Argentine producer takes advantage of the exponential success of the singer —with several songs at the top of the global charts— and of regional Mexican music. The subject did not go unnoticed before leaving. “Friendthis is going to get out of control!”, warned the account of Spotify Mexico through the networks.

Hassan Kabande’s name is now added to that of the other two Mexican artists who previously collaborated with Bizarrap, rappers Alemán and Snow Tha Product. Featherweight has been in the eye of controversy in Mexico, due to the references to violence and drug trafficking in his songs. An example of this was his concert on the anniversary of Culiacán, in October, in which a giant image of El Chapo was projected while he sang Always pending. The musician has since defended that his team was not in charge of that projection. “They tried to smear me there,” he recounted in an interview with businessman Pepe Garza.

The controversy has also marked the subgenre of the Mexican regional. The variant was born in 2019, with the release of the album by Natanael Cano Lying down. He tried to adapt to the current scene by mixing the traditional rhythms of corridos with the influences of urban genres such as reggaeton or rap, which set the trend for hits. Featherweight defended in an interview with this newspaper that Mexico is giving a golden age in urban music: “We have arrived to stay […] We are putting the name of Mexico on high”.

