More than forty Dutch multinationals and other large companies have agreed not to engage in tax evasion or evasion, or to no longer engage in tax evasion. Companies such as Philips, Jumbo, Ahold Delhaize, Randstad, Shell, Heineken, Rabobank and KLM announced their support for the so-called Tax Governance Code of entrepreneurs’ organization VNO-NCW. In doing so, they indicate in concrete terms that they regard tax payment as a duty, whereby they promise not to use detours in tax havens in order to avoid taxes.

