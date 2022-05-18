Three weeks after a similar incident involving one of his fans in Brazil, Once again, Boca Juniors fans are being targeted for racist gestures.

The problem for Boca is that Conmebol, after several actions of this type in recent weeks, has already announced that it will tighten the sanctions in this regard.

This Tuesday, Boca received Corinthians at La Bombonera. Before starting the match, visiting team fans recorded racist and offensive gestures by local supporters in the stands.

Already in the match in Sao Paulo between these same clubs, Boca fans were also discovered in racist acts. One of them ended up arrested, because in Brazil, such actions could be punished by up to three years in prison.

At that time, Corinthians ruled on the fact. “Corinthians repudiates any and all acts of racism and discrimination and thanks the Militarized Police for their efficient support. This fact only reinforces the importance of our fight for football without hate,” he announced.

Boca then also announced measures. “Club Atlético Boca Juniors expresses its absolute rejection of the racist and xenophobic gestures of a fan towards Corinthians supporters. At the next meeting of the Board of Directors, the measures to be implemented and the possible sanctions to be applied will be analyzed, ”he said then.

For his part, a River Plate fan was also punished for throwing a banana towards the stands occupied by Fortaleza fans, also from Brazil. He was suspended as a member of the club for six months.

