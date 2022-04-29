Xbox celebrates Golden Week with discounts of up to 50% on Japanese-inspired titles.

Xbox is going out. We have already seen that its platforms and services do not stop growing, but Microsoft also maintains high expectations for its presentation at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, with a date already confirmed for the month of June. Added to this, the company continues to give us games through its subscriptions, which gives us many reasons to play.

Not content with this, from Redmond they want our experience on their devices to be as satisfactory as possible, and that is why they have now prepared an assortment of offers focused on Japanese games. Through your promotion golden weekwe can enjoy discounts from up to 50% in dozens of titles inspired by Japanso we have the opportunity to dive for a good number of deliveries.

As usual in this house, we have left you a list of the most outstanding offers of this promotion. But, if you are interested in other kinds of experiences, you can always take a look at all the discounts in the digital store.

More about: Xbox, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Xbox Offers and Discounts.