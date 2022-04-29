Is there a longevity diet? According to the scientists of the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontologyled by the Professor Valter Longothe answer is yes, there is a type of diet that enhances the possibility of living a long and quality life.

Professor Longo together with his team has developed research concerning the way of eatingand thanks also to the collaboration of Rozalyn Anderson ofUniversity of Wisconsincreated a “longevity diet “ which is based on a multi-pillar approach obtained from several studies on multiple aspects of the diet, from the composition of foods to the intake of calories, the duration and frequency of fasting periods.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Cell.

Longevity diet: here’s what and when to eat

“We have explored the link between nutrients, fasting, genes and longevity in short-lived species and merged these links into clinical and epidemic studies in primates and humans, including centenarians.“, Longo declared:”By adopting a multi-system and multi-pillar approach based on over a century of research, we can begin to define a diet of longevity that represents a solid foundation for nutritional recommendation and future research. “

Longo and Anderson carefully looked at hundreds of studies on nutrition, disease and longevity in laboratory animals and humans and combined them with their own nutrient and aging studies. The analysis included popular diets such as total calorie restriction, the high-fat, low-carbohydrate ketogenic diet, vegetarian and vegan diets, and the Mediterranean diet.

The article also included a review of several forms of fasting, including a short-term diet that mimics the body’s response to fasting, intermittent fasting (frequent and short-term), and periodic fasting (two or more days of fasting. or diets that mimic fasting more than twice a month). In addition to examining lifespan data from epidemiological studies, the team linked these studies to specific dietary factors that influence several genetic longevity regulatory pathways shared by animals and humans that also influence markers of disease risk, including levels insulin, C-reactive protein, insulin -like growth factor 1 and cholesterol.

Scientists revealed that the key characteristics of the optimal diet appear to be moderate to high carbohydrate intake from unrefined sources, low but sufficient protein from largely plant-based sources, and sufficient plant-based fat to provide approximately 30% of the energy requirement.

Ideally, the meals of the day should all take place within an 11-12 hour window, allowing for a daily period of fasting, and a 5-day cycle of a fasting or fasting-mimicking diet every 3-4 months can also help. reduce insulin resistance, blood pressure, and other risk factors for people at increased risk for certain conditions.

Longo described what eating for longevity might be like in real life: “Lots of legumes, whole grains and vegetables; some fish; no red meat or processed meat; few sugars and refined cereals; good levels of nuts and olive oil and some dark chocolate “.

The research will also have a second step which will include the study of 500 volunteers and will take place in southern Italy. The longevity diet has similarities and differences with the Mediterranean-style diets often seen in the “blue zones” of super aging, including Sardinia, in Italy; Okinawa, Japan; and Loma Linda, California.

The common diets in these communities known for large numbers of people 100 years of age and older are often largely plant-based or pescetarian and are relatively low in protein. But the longevity diet represents an evolution of these “centennial diets”, explained Longo, citing the recommendation to limit food consumption to 12 hours a day and to have several short periods of fasting each year.

In addition to general characteristics, the longevity diet should be tailored to individuals based on gender, age, health status and genetics, Longo noted.. For example, people over the age of 65 may need to increase protein to counteract frailty and loss of lean body mass, as Longo's studies have shown that higher protein amounts have been shown to be better for women. people over the age of 65 but not optimal for people under the age of 65.

For people who are looking to optimize their diet for longevity it is important to partner with a nutrition doctor to tailor a plan that focuses on small changes that can be adopted throughout life, rather than big changes that could be the cause of a severe harmful loss of body fat and lean mass, followed by a recovery of the lost fat, once the person abandons the very restrictive diet.

“The longevity diet is not a dietary restriction meant only to cause weight loss, but a lifestyle focused on slowing aging, which can complement standard health care and, taken as a preventative measure, will help avoid morbidity and to maintain health in old age “, concluded Professor Longo.