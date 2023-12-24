The Somali Ministry of Defense announced the killing of 130 terrorists from the extremist Al-Shabaab movement during recent military operations conducted by the national army in various areas of Galmudug, Hirshabelle and Jubbaland states.

The ministry said, in a press statement reported by the Somali News Agency (SONA), on Sunday, that “the national army forces, in cooperation with the local population and international partners, were able to confiscate weapons and military equipment, as well as destroy sites attributed to the terrorist enemy.”

The Ministry congratulated “the heroes of the armed forces for doubling their national efforts, and also thanked the residents for their support and standing by their side.”

The Somali National Army carried out military operations against the terrorist Al-Shabaab movement in the villages of Mriri, Murdiyili, Ruqili and Anouli, in the Sepid area of ​​Afgoye District in Lower Shabelle Governorate, southwest of the country. The agency stated, “During this operation, which was led by the commander of the Fourteenth Battalion of the National Army, Major Ahmed Hassan Siyad, terrorist elements were expelled from agricultural lands, and the army also succeeded in destroying sites attributed to terrorists.”

According to the agency, the armed forces were able to secure the villages that were liberated from the terrorists. She noted that “the armed forces and international partners are carrying out operations against the rebels in areas of the country, resulting in the killing of leaders and members of Al-Shabaab militias linked to Al-Qaeda.”