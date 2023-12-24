SDo you want to go to church again at Christmas – because it's just part of it or simply for grandma's sake – but you're a little shy and even less knowledgeable about the customs in a church? Or do you otherwise visit a mosque or synagogue?

We give an overview of when you can sing along loudly, what you should avoid as much as possible and what is expected of those attending a church service. And am I even allowed to come even though I haven't been baptized or have long since left the church?

You little children are coming – all of you

First of all: don't be shy, but show respect. The church does not want to exclude anyone, emphasizes Professor Jochen Arnold, director of the Evangelical Center for Worship and Church Music in St. Michael's Monastery in Hildesheim, a competence center of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD): “You can take this view at its word.”

The church is open to all people, whether baptized or not. You don't have to be a member or even have left to attend a church service. Church services are essentially public events, says Arnold.

Holy water at the entrance

In Catholic churches there is a small basin or similar container with water at the entrance. Warning, this is holy water. Please do not wash your hands or splash it on your face.

Believers wet their thumb and forefinger with it and cross themselves, so they move the fingers of their right hand first from the forehead to the chest and from there from the left to the right shoulder. They speak “In the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Amen”.







This is not a must for non-Catholics.

Do I have to be smartly dressed?

In church we see others and are seen by others. The clothing style should be based on this. It's like the rest of life. In principle, there are no guidelines as to how one should dress in church.

People used to go to church in their “Sunday best,” i.e. in particularly festive clothing, because that was the custom. Today, visitors generally wear comfortable everyday clothing, even during church services.

Hats off?!

Men should remove their head coverings when entering a church. The background: Paul wrote in the Bible in the eleventh chapter of the first letter to the Corinthians that it was unseemly for a man to come before God and pray with a head covering.

But there is another reason. Because Jewish men only come before God with a yarmulke on their head. The fact that Christians do not cover their heads arose from the desire to differentiate themselves from Judaism.

By the way, women can keep their hats on.



Christmas market in Erfurt

:



Image: dpa



Do I have to get up when everyone gets up?

When participants in a service stand up, it is a sign of appreciation for the text that is currently being read or spoken. According to Arnold, some people also show reverence for God. But it also shows that people do not have to make themselves small before God.

But standing up is fundamentally voluntary. If you don't want that, just stay put. Many people cannot stand well anyway for health reasons. The same applies to taking part in the Lord's Supper: If you don't want to take part, you simply remain seated.







Anyone who wants to kneel can show their humility before God. This is particularly common during confession and blessings.

Can I take part in the sacrament?

When the priest distributes wine and wafers, also known as wafers, Christians celebrate communion with Jesus and fellowship with one another.

In the Protestant church, all baptized people are generally allowed to take part in the Lord's Supper, in the Catholic church only Catholics; children must have had their first communion.

Which behavior doesn't work at all?

In a church, people seek silence, meditation and reflection. Loud shouting and making noise is therefore frowned upon. Cell phones should be set to silent. Visitors should only eat or drink if they are expressly invited to do so at certain events. A smoking ban goes without saying due to current federal laws.

The pulpit and the altar are considered particularly venerable places because liturgical acts are carried out there. Everyone in a church should approach these places with respect.

What do I do if I feel strange in church?

If you feel insecure, you can talk to other people. Churches usually have hymn books or programs available so that everyone can follow the service.



Worship is also about community. Here choristers from St. Paul's Cathedral in London light their candles.

:



Image: dpa



This is how the Catholic Christmas mass works

Christmas mass in the Catholic Church follows a precise schedule; the basic structure is that of every Catholic service worldwide. It's only different at Easter. The schedule is also in the hymn book God's Praise under number 582. Katholisch.de has described this in detailtogether Practical cheat sheet so that newbies don't get confused with sitting, standing, kneeling and singing and praying. It also shows where the congregation loudly says “Thanks be to God,” “Praise be to you, Christ,” or “We ask you, hear us,” and sings a psalm or “Hallelujah.”

Do I have to donate money at the exit?

No. According to Jochen Arnold, the collections at the exit and in the bell bag are basically voluntary. Everyone gives as much as they can and want. The money is usually intended for a social purpose, the money in the bell bag is often intended for a project in your own local community.

The maintenance of the church and the salary of the pastor are not affected by the collections. These are secured by church tax.